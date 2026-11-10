The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has issued a tender for specialist support in assessing applications from financial firms seeking regulatory approval, as well as monitoring changes at already authorised businesses.

The tender, numbered 14/2026, seeks to appoint one expert to provide 1,800 hours of work over 13 months, with CySEC retaining the option to renew the contract for a further 1,800 hours over an additional 13 months.

The successful expert will help examine applications for operating licences from organisations supervised by CySEC, covering a broad range of financial and investment services providers.

These include Cyprus investment firms, collective investment undertakings, management companies for undertakings for collective investment in transferable securities (UCITS), alternative investment funds and their managers, as well as crypto-asset service providers and crowdfunding platforms.

The work will also cover applications to register registered alternative investment funds (RAIFs), alongside other entities falling under the regulator’s supervision.

A further part of the assignment will involve monitoring authorised companies’ compliance with rules governing significant changes that take place after they receive their licences.

The expert will examine applications and notifications concerning such changes, where these require CySEC’s approval, helping the regulator assess whether firms continue to meet the applicable requirements as their operations or structures evolve.

The tender is therefore intended to provide additional specialist capacity for the regulator’s authorisation and supervisory work, rather than transfer its decision-making responsibilities to the appointed expert.

The deadline for submitting bids is November 27, 2026.

Potential benefits

The appointment could help CySEC process licensing applications more efficiently by giving it additional specialist capacity to assess submissions, particularly as the financial sector expands to include newer areas such as crypto-asset services and crowdfunding.

It could also help the regulator reduce potential delays in reviewing applications and proposed changes at already authorised firms, while allowing its existing staff to concentrate on broader supervisory responsibilities.

However, the tender does not specify any processing-time targets or guarantee faster decisions.

The actual impact will depend on the volume and complexity of applications, as well as how the expert is deployed.