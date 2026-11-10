The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) is urging local businesses to apply for a government initiative offering assistance in finding overseas importers and business partners, as part of efforts to expand Cypriot companies’ access to international markets in 2027.

The Export Helpdesk 2027, operated by the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, is open to both producers of goods and providers of services seeking to develop their export activities and establish contacts abroad.

Keve said the initiative was designed to strengthen the internationalisation of Cypriot businesses by connecting companies directly with the ministry’s trade centres overseas.

Through the programme, participating businesses can obtain information about market conditions and trading opportunities in foreign countries, as well as assistance in identifying potential importers and commercial partners.

The ministry’s trade centres can also approach prospective importers on behalf of Cypriot companies through telephone calls and emails, while helping arrange meetings between the parties.

For certain products and services, the programme also provides access to specialised databases used to identify potential importers and partners in countries not covered by the trade centres.

In those cases, however, the companies themselves are responsible for contacting the identified businesses and developing commercial relationships directly.

Keve stressed that the initiative should not be confused with participation in trade exhibitions or business forums.

“Its purpose is to facilitate initial contact and introductions between Cypriot companies and potential business partners and importers abroad,” the chamber said.

Companies applying initially may select up to three countries in which they wish to be promoted.

They will also have the opportunity to choose up to two additional countries during 2027, until August 31, through a feedback questionnaire that will be circulated during the year.

Information about the countries covered by the ministry’s trade centres is available through the ministry.

Businesses interested in using the services during 2027 are invited to complete the relevant application form and submit it as soon as possible to [email protected] or [email protected].

Keve said early applications would help the ministry plan promotional activities for the coming year more effectively.

Export Helpdesk officers may also contact participating companies by telephone or arrange visits to their premises to gain a better understanding of their operations, products and services.

The chamber encouraged businesses seeking to expand exports, explore new markets and establish international commercial relationships to make use of the programme.

“Cypriot businesses interested in strengthening their export activity, exploring new markets and developing new international business partnerships should take advantage of the opportunity,” Keve stated.