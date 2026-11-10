The police arrested two individuals in the early hours of Tuesday to facilitate investigations into the murder of a 51-year-old British man in Peyia.

The people arrested are a 42-year-old woman who appears to be the victim’s partner, and the woman’s 22-year-old son, who the police said had admitted to stabbing the man.

Paphos police’s Michalis Nicholaou said the son had voluntarily given a statement, admitting to stabbing the British man.

Nicholaou told the Cyprus News Agency that the 22-year-old had become aware of an argument for personal reasons between his mother and her partner.

He then allegedly intervened and stabbed the man during the incident.

Nicholaou said the police are investigating the circumstances under which the man was taken from the house and driven to a place 1km away, where he was left.

According to the police, the man was found “injured” at 6.15pm, and was then transported to the Paphos general hospital, where he died at 7.45pm.

Newspaper Phileleftheros reported that the man had sustained stab wounds.

The scene where the car was found and the home were cordoned off as the police launched investigations.

The postmortem will be carried out on Tuesday at 10am.