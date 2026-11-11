The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), in cooperation with the Federation of Saudi Chambers, will hold an online presentation on November 12, outlining support services available to Cypriot businesses seeking to establish or expand operations in Saudi Arabia.

The presentation, scheduled to take place through Microsoft Teams between 10am and 11am, will introduce the International Business Concierge (IBC), a comprehensive business support service designed to help international companies and investors enter the Saudi Arabian market, establish a local presence and develop their activities.

The initiative provides integrated assistance throughout the business establishment process, covering everything from company formation and investment licensing to ongoing operational and regulatory requirements.

During the presentation, participants will be introduced to the practical services available to businesses considering entering the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or expanding their existing operations there.

These include assistance with company formation and investment licensing, government relations and regulatory compliance, as well as immigration procedures and executive mobility.

The service also covers accounting, taxation and payroll, alongside recruitment and human resources solutions.

Additional areas of support include technology solutions, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, reflecting the range of services available to international businesses operating in the Saudi market.

The presentation is expected to be particularly relevant to Cypriot companies seeking to explore commercial opportunities in Saudi Arabia, establish a local presence or strengthen existing operations in the kingdom.

Participation is free of charge, with interested Keve members invited to attend the online session through the Microsoft Teams meeting link provided by the chamber.