Cyprus, Greece and Egypt on Wednesday pledged to work towards peace, security and stability in the region through their respective parliaments whose speakers gathered in Nicosia for the second such tripartite between the three countries.

The meeting is expected to focus on the role of parliamentary diplomacy, energy as a driving force of regional cooperation, challenges and opportunities for Cyprus, Egypt and Greece, and strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The last inter-parliamentary tripartite was held seven years ago. The delay in getting together was put down to the Covid years plus elections in the respective countries since then.

House President Annita Demetriou delivered the opening address, saying the partnership was mutually beneficial for the three countries and their citizens “by turning cooperation into a catalyst for peace.”

“Today’s meeting gives a new impetus to the trilateral parliamentary cooperation scheme and sends the message of our common will to utilise this opportunity to further strengthen our cooperation and to highlight the added value of parliamentary diplomacy towards fulfilling the common goals of our three countries,” Demetriou said.

It also reflected the long-standing friendship and cooperation connecting the three countries, not only based on geographical proximity and cultures but based on consistent commitment to our common principles and values through cooperation.

This was more important than ever, Demetriou added, given that the region finds itself shaken yet again “by continuous violations of international law, raging conflicts, simmering crises and multidimensional challenges”. All of these challenges require a collective response, Demetriou said.

She added that the three countries had succeeded in transforming sectors such as energy and defence into a vehicle for promoting and consolidating peace, security and stability.

The three parliaments would work together “at this critical juncture” to promote joint initiatives and actions that will yield tangible results”.

Speaker of the Greek parliament, Nikitas Kaklamanis, in his comments, said the inter-parliamentary tripartite should become an annual event “so that we can strengthen our relations through such initiatives”.

Egypt’s Speaker, Hisham Badawi, speaking through an interpreter, expressed his country’s interest in continuing consultation and coordination.

“The trilateral relationship is not simply a strategic partnership aimed at achieving common interests,” he said. They were also based on friendly relations and mutual respect.

“Egypt firmly believes in international cooperation between countries and that deepening parliamentary relations at all levels will contribute to achieving common goals and strengthening the effort to achieve common objectives in all sectors,” he said, adding that he hoped discussions would translate into practical and feasible solutions.