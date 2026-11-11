Demetra Holdings Plc purchased 3,430 of its own shares at €1.315 each on November 10, 2026, the company announced on Wednesday in a disclosure to investors.

The purchases were carried out through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO), in accordance with authorisation granted at the company’s annual general meeting on June 30, 2026.

The total purchase was divided into two transactions, with 3,426 shares acquired in the first and a further four in the second, both at the same price of €1.315 per share.

The company said the disclosure was being made in accordance with its regulatory obligations.