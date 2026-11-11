Farmers to get new financing option for approved CAP investments

Eurobank is preparing to introduce a new financing tool for Cyprus’ agricultural sector in the first quarter of 2027, aiming to help farmers and livestock producers fund investments approved for support under the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The bank outlined the initiative during this year’s Pancyprian Milk, Agriculture and Livestock Conference, held in Nicosia with its support, where the challenges and development prospects of the primary sector were discussed.

The proposed facility is designed to address a financing gap faced by CAP grant beneficiaries who have secured approval for subsidies but lack the liquidity to carry out their investments before the grants are paid.

Speaking at the conference, Andreas Papadopoulos, Head of Eurobank’s Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Unit, discussed the growth potential of agriculture and livestock farming, highlighting the role of financing in supporting investment that improves productivity and competitiveness.

According to the bank, the new instrument will provide funding for the period between the implementation of an investment and the payment of the corresponding subsidy.

This would allow farmers, livestock producers and other eligible beneficiaries to access the necessary capital immediately, rather than having to wait for grant payments before proceeding with their projects.

Papadopoulos said the facility would address a long-standing problem for the agricultural sector, where a lack of available capital has frequently delayed or even prevented important investments from going ahead.

Through the initiative, producers will be able to proceed with planned investments more quickly, make use of CAP resources and secure financing under favourable terms, the bank said.

The conference also examined the wider challenges facing Cyprus’ agricultural and livestock sectors, as well as opportunities arising from modernisation, stronger biosecurity measures and the adoption of technology.

Particular attention was given to upgrading sheep and goat farming and dairy cattle production, alongside efforts to safeguard the sustainability and growth prospects of halloumi’s protected designation of origin (PDO) status.

Eurobank said its support for farmers and livestock producers formed part of its longstanding commitment to the primary sector and the people working in production.

The bank highlighted the sector’s contribution to the economy, national food security, regional development and the preservation of local communities.

It added that it was pleased to support initiatives aimed at strengthening agriculture and livestock farming, recognising the importance of producers to the country’s economic and social fabric.