“In a world that destroys rather than respects what it builds, where the war drums dominate, the Cyprus Composers Centre’s 13th New Music Festival puts forward music as a voice for peace,” say organisers of the ongoing festival.

Taking place this week at ARTos House in Nicosia, the festival explores the creative power of composers and presents new music as a necessity for security, peace and intellectual communication. With two concerts already staged, the 2026 programme has three more nights of music to look forward to.

On Thursday, November 12, the Patsaoura musical ensemble presents new works by Cypriot composers in their world premieres. Performing are Dimitris Yiasemides, Giorgos Georgiou, Marilia Andreou, Natasha Hatzihandreou, Robertas Grod and Rami Sarieddine.

Sarieddine will also present a piano recital on Friday, November 13 with the title ‘The point, after all, is to be on the outside’. The final line of a poem by Eftychia Panayiotou gives the recital its title. The programme moves between inner and outer worlds, structure and freedom, stillness and explosion, private contemplation and public expression.

The festival’s final concert, Young Composers for Peace, on Saturday, presents works by young composers under the age of 25 (excluding members of the Cyprus Composers Centre), selected through an open call, alongside a composition workshop involving school and university students.

13th New Music Festival

Music performances. Organised by the Cyprus Composers Centre. Until November 14. ARTos House, Nicosia. 8pm. Free admission