Municipality seeks institutional investors for green urban projects

The €1.3 billion investment plan underpinning Limassol’s climate transition will require substantial private-sector and institutional financing, with the municipality seeking new funding mechanisms and public-private partnerships to advance major urban regeneration projects, including the redevelopment of Aktaia Odos.

Limassol Mayor Yiannis Armeftis made the case for greater private-sector involvement earlier this week, during the Better Funding Dialogue workshop at the Panos Solomonides Cultural Centre, where representatives of financial institutions, investors, public authorities and businesses examined ways of making sustainable urban development projects more attractive to investors.

The discussions, which took place on Tuesday, focused particularly on how private capital, institutional investment and innovative financing instruments could help deliver the regeneration of the coastal road behind Limassol port, while supporting the city’s wider ambition to become climate-neutral.

The financing challenge is significant. Limassol’s Climate City Contract, which underpinned its selection as one of the European Union’s 100 climate-neutral and smart cities, sets out an investment strategy worth approximately €1.3bn, encompassing around 30 actions and 300 projects and activities.

The municipality is expected to implement directly only around 9 per cent of this investment pipeline, meaning the overwhelming majority will depend on national and European public funding, institutional support and private-sector investment.

Armeftis said the city’s climate ambitions could not be delivered through public funding alone, arguing that new forms of cooperation with private and institutional investors would be essential to turning the investment strategy into tangible projects.

“The implementation of our climate strategy requires new forms of cooperation and the active participation of private and institutional investors,” he said.

He stressed that the transition towards climate-neutral and sustainable cities was not simply a matter of planning, technology and political commitment, but also depended on securing the necessary financial resources and establishing effective partnerships.

Limassol is among the 100 European cities participating in the EU Mission for Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities, which aims to help participating cities achieve climate neutrality by 2030.

The city received the European Commission’s EU Cities Mission Label in 2024, following the submission of its Climate City Contract, which sets out the investment strategy and the actions required to achieve its climate objectives.

The plan covers around 30 actions and 300 projects and activities across energy, digitalisation, waste and the circular economy, the coastline and port, and the built environment.

With the municipality directly responsible for only a small proportion of the overall investment pipeline, attracting external financing is considered essential to implementation.

The Better Funding Dialogue was therefore designed to examine how public-private partnerships, risk-sharing arrangements and blended finance could help unlock investment for projects that might otherwise struggle to attract commercial funding.

The discussions also addressed the potential role of state-backed guarantees in reducing perceived investment risks, lowering the cost of capital and encouraging private and institutional investors to participate in urban climate projects.

Aktaia Odos as an investment opportunity

Armeftis placed particular emphasis on the planned regeneration of Aktaia Odos, the coastal route behind Limassol port, describing it as an opportunity to redefine the relationship between the city, its waterfront, the port and its residents.

The project is among the municipality’s priorities for sustainable urban development, with the financing dialogue intended to explore how its ambitions could be translated into an investment proposition capable of attracting private-sector participation.

The workshop brought together representatives of public and national authorities, financial institutions, investment organisations, the banking sector and private businesses operating in construction, infrastructure, transport and mobility.

Organised by the Municipality of Limassol in cooperation with ICLEI Europe and the Cyprus Institute, the event was supported by the NetZeroCities platform, which forms part of the European Mission for Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities.

It provided an opportunity for organisations with different areas of expertise to exchange views on financing and implementing sustainable urban development projects.

European financing models under examination

The programme featured presentations from European organisations, financial institutions and academics, focusing on different approaches to financing the urban climate transition.

Bob D’Haeseleer, senior expert city adviser at ICLEI, outlined the European framework and the financing challenges facing cities participating in the climate-neutrality mission.

His presentation highlighted the importance of connecting climate objectives with concrete investment opportunities, ensuring that ambitious environmental commitments could be translated into financially viable projects.

Loukas Dimitriou, associate professor at the University of Cyprus, subsequently examined the investment challenges associated with complex urban regeneration projects, using Aktaia Odos as an example.

Particular attention was also given to the experience of Leuven in Belgium, where Filip Coenen, financial architect at Leuven2030, presented the development of the Leuven Climate City Fund.

The approach examines how a financing mechanism can combine projects capable of generating direct financial returns with others that deliver wider social and environmental benefits.

Such a model is particularly relevant to urban regeneration, where not every component necessarily produces an immediate commercial return, despite contributing to the wider economic and social value of an area.

Emilia Pistrika, head of the European Investment Bank’s (EIB) office in Cyprus, presented the bank’s perspective on the financing instruments available for sustainable urban development.

The presentations were followed by an interactive working session using the World Café methodology, during which participants divided into smaller groups to exchange views.

The discussions examined the main obstacles preventing private investors from participating in urban climate-transition projects, as well as opportunities to establish new financing partnerships.

Seeking investors beyond municipal funding

The Better Funding Dialogue forms part of a broader effort by the Municipality of Limassol to strengthen cooperation with European institutions, financial organisations, investors and the private sector.

Its objective is to identify sustainable financing solutions for the priorities outlined in Limassol’s Climate City Contract, while drawing on international experience and expertise.

The municipality also intends to identify potential financing partners and practical funding approaches that could be applied not only to Aktaia Odos but also to other sustainable urban development projects.

The discussions reflect a wider challenge for cities pursuing ambitious climate targets, as the scale of investment required often exceeds the financial capacity of local authorities.

For Limassol, the ability to structure projects in ways that attract private and institutional capital will therefore be an important factor in determining how much of its €1.3bn investment strategy can ultimately be delivered.