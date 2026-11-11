A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with an alleged attempted murder of a 74-year-old man in Paphos, bringing the number of arrests in the case to three.

The teenager was detained on Wednesday by Paphos police on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime and causing grievous bodily harm.

The incident took place on November 4, when the 74-year-old reported that a driver had attempted to run him over outside an apartment complex at around 4pm.

According to the complaint, the driver failed to hit the man before turning the vehicle towards his car and deliberately colliding with it.

Two other men, aged 28 and 22, were arrested on November 5 and 6 respectively in connection with the investigation.

Police are continuing their enquiries into the case.