The Cyprus Real Estate Agents Association (Skek) has called on the government and parliament to urgently reform the legal framework governing the property sector, warning that longstanding regulatory problems continue to affect legitimate estate agencies and undermine fair competition.

The association, which is a member of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), made the appeal during a press conference held at Keve headquarters on Wednesday, under the title ‘Outstanding issues in the real estate sector and the need for institutional changes’.

The conference presented Skek’s positions and proposals on persistent problems affecting legally operating estate agencies and was attended by Keve secretary-general Marios Rousounidis.

During 2025 and 2026, Skek, under the presidency of Christos Nicolaou, undertook a series of institutional interventions addressed to the president of the Republic, relevant ministries, the House of Representatives, independent authorities and organised business organisations.

However, despite submitting letters, memoranda and requests for meetings, the association said that several important issues remain unresolved, prompting it to call for concrete decisions rather than further consultations.

One of the main concerns relates to the registration, licensing and employment status of assistant estate agents, with Skek arguing that the procedures governing their work need to be clarified through an appropriate legal framework.

The association said the arrangements must be consistent with labour legislation and avoid imposing unjustified restrictions on business activity.

It also called for a substantive modernisation of the legislation governing estate agents, arguing that the existing framework needs to reflect current market conditions while offering adequate consumer protection and safeguarding healthy competition.

According to Skek, any revised framework should be based on transparency, impartiality, proportionality and accountability, ensuring that legitimate businesses operate under clear and consistent rules.

The association is urging the government and parliament to move ahead with legislative reform, with the participation of professional organisations, while also calling for a reassessment of the powers and procedures of the Cyprus Real Estate Agents Registration Council.

The association said that it wants the legal status of assistant estate agents to be definitively clarified, alongside guarantees of equal treatment, fair competition and objective licensing procedures.

Skek is also seeking the launch of an organised institutional dialogue with a specific timetable, arguing that the outstanding matters require a structured process leading to tangible results.

“We are not asking for privileges or special treatment. We are asking for legality, equality before the law, transparency, respect for the rights of professionals and protection of legitimate business activity,” Skek president Christos Nicolaou said.

“The period of continuous letters and repeated complaints must now lead to concrete decisions,” he added.

The association further stated that it it “remained committed to working with all relevant bodies, tackling illegal estate agency activity and defending legality and professional dignity”.

It also stressed the importance of ensuring “the smooth functioning of Cyprus’ property market”, arguing that effective regulation and a level playing field are necessary to protect legitimate businesses and consumers alike.