HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings plans to invest more than €1 billion in Romania by 2030, expanding its renewable energy and battery storage operations as part of its strategy to strengthen its presence across south-eastern Europe.

The investment programme is intended to support the group’s medium-term target of achieving more than 2 gigawatts of installed renewable energy capacity by 2030, the company said.

Through its subsidiary HELLENiQ Renewables, the group currently operates 211 megawatts of photovoltaic projects in Romania, while a further 96MW wind farm is under construction.

Completion of the wind project is scheduled for the second quarter of 2027.

Beyond its operating assets and the wind farm under construction, HELLENiQ ENERGY’s Romanian development portfolio includes more than 800MW of renewable energy projects and 500MW of battery energy storage systems.

The planned investments are expected to contribute to Romania’s energy security while supporting the integration of a greater share of renewable electricity into the national power system.

The company said the projects would also improve the flexibility and resilience of the electricity grid, helping accommodate increased renewable generation.

The Romanian expansion forms part of HELLENiQ ENERGY’s broader effort to develop a diversified energy portfolio in south-eastern Europe, with renewable generation and energy storage playing a central role in its growth strategy.