Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos called on Monday for coordination and information-sharing mechanisms to be put in place at the EU foreign affairs council in relation to negotiations on Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the council in Brussels, Kombos said there was “a decision in place about the representation of the Union, the E5 plus institutional representatives”.

“My question would be, how would that work in practice in terms of information sharing towards the Council? It’s a practical issue, but we think that this is something we need to set in place well in advance,” he said.

Referring to recent developments, he said Europe must be part of the process.

“The one that has the lead in relation to all these matters is, of course, Ukraine, where we should be there to support our friend Ukraine, and to support the interests of the European Union […] We need to be engaged in a relationship with what’s happening by those representing us, and that relates to what the initial position might be, but also to developments that are moving down the road,” he said.

Kombos pointed out that the time available for preparation is very limited. “We have a very short period of time to prepare on all these matters and we have to coordinate effectively and efficiently, both within the council, but also including the EU institutions,” he added.

“I’m not seeing this coordination yet in place. So, we need to make sure that, if and when we get to that point, we are ready not only in terms of having a team around the table, but that this team is properly mandated, it has clear strategic goals, and it also reports back to this council, or even to higher-level formations,” he said.

The importance of migration

On the announcements expected from five member states in Vienna on return hubs, the minister said Cyprus would first hear the views of the other member states before forming a position.

He also acknowledged the importance of migration for domestic politics and public opinion in all member states, and stressed that Cyprus has a good record, both on inflows and on returns.

“We understand the importance of migration, initially for the internal politics and the public in all member states. We have faced considerable difficulties ourselves in the past, but our performance, whether in relation to incoming flows or returns, has been very positive and impressive in the last couple of years. We have a model in place, we are operating at the best of our model, and we want to hear out what others might be thinking, given the restrictions that exist within the wider European framework,” he said.

Constructive engagement with Syria

Kombos said that on Syria, Nicosia’s approach is a constructive engagement through a structured, horizontal dialogue, without gatekeepers or third parties, with conditionality as leverage for the EU.

“Our approach is very clear. We need to be constructively engaging with Syria, we need a structured, horizontal dialogue across all agencies in Syria, without gatekeepers and without third-party involvement. To that end, the association agreement is a step forward in that direction. We need, of course, to look carefully at the technical sides of each clause of that agreement, and continue our engagement in a way that includes conditionality as leverage for the European Union and its interests,” he said.

On the wider Middle East, Kombos stressed the need to maintain de-escalation efforts and keep diplomacy active on the situation in Iran.

“We emphasize the need to maintain de-escalation efforts and to keep diplomacy active as regards the situation in Iran. This is the only way forward for the good of the whole region. In all that, the EU has, as we believe, an active role to claim,” he said.

Connectivity ‘very important’ for Cyprus

Kombos said the council would be holding a discussion on interregional cooperation, connectivity and security, an issue he described as very important for the Republic of Cyprus because of its political dimension.

“We cannot discuss connectivity and security and ignore at the same time that all these are highly political. There are political parameters in place that should be followed in relation to that and, of course, security and connectivity are all about trust,” he said.

Kombos stressed that because of its geography, history and background, Cyprus emphasises the need for trust to be the backbone of any such cooperation.