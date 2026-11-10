United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes the results of Monday’s tripartite meeting of President Nikos Christodoulides, Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman and UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin to be “substantial”, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Tuesday evening.

He spoke after Guterres held a telephone call with Christodoulides, and said that the pair had discussed Monday’s meeting as well as Guterres’ earlier meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the UN’s Cop31 climate summit in Antalya.

He said that Guterres had told Christodoulides that he and Erdogan had discussed the results of Monday’s meeting.

Looking ahead, he said that Guterres and Christodoulides had also discussed “the next steps” for the Cyprus problem, with it expected that Guterres, Christodoulides and Erhurman will hold a tripartite meeting in the coming weeks.

More to follow…