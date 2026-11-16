At least nine people were found shot dead in a township west of the South African administrative capital Pretoria, police said on Monday, in one of two deadly shootings under investigation.

Police said the nine victims, including three women, were found shot inside a shack in Jeffsville, an informal settlement in Pretoria’s Atteridgeville township, in a shooting that occurred late Sunday.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been established, and no arrests have been made

Separately, police said they had launched an investigation in KwaZulu-Natal province after eight people were found allegedly shot dead inside a vehicle outside Pietermaritzburg town on Sunday night

South Africa has one of the world’s highest murder rates, averaging about 60 a day