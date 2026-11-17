Defence and prosecution presented their closing arguments on Tuesday in the trial of Georgios Christodoulou Zavrantonas, who is accused of possessing 15kg of cocaine with intent to sell.

Zavrantonas has pleaded not guilty.

The presentation of arguments will continue before the Nicosia criminal court on Thursday at 10.30am.

Defence lawyer Christos Poutziouris said he reserved the right to make verbal arguments and answer to the positions put forward by the prosecution.

The court ordered that the defendant remain in custody until the next trial.

In January 2019, following a surveillance operation, police discovered 15kg of cocaine in Lakatamia.

Zavrantonas was sentenced to 22 years in prison in December 2022.

But in May 2026, the appeals court annulled the conviction due to an issue concerning the composition of the trial court and ordered the case to be tried again.

As in the original trial, the testimony of prosecution witness Yiannis Andreou, also known as Maronas, featured prominently in the case.

Andreou was convicted in connection with the same drug case before later providing a statement identifying Zavrantonas as the person allegedly involved in the importation of the cocaine.

The credibility of the prosecution’s key witness became a major point of contention.

The defence pointed to alleged inconsistencies between Andreou’s earlier and later statements, arguing that these undermined his credibility.

The defendant remains in police custody until the end of the trial.

During a previous hearing, the defendant’s attorney Christos Poutziouris had told Nicosia criminal court that his client would make an unsworn statement, as opposed to testifying under oath.