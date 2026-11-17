Local clouds on Tuesday bring isolated showers, mainly in the afternoon, with temperatures expected to reach 23C inland, 24C along the coast and 15C in the highest mountains.

Winds will be a variable gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, turning to a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort and in the afternoon along the coast a moderate to fresh breeze of 4 to 5 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Tuesday night will be cloudy with isolated showers. Fine mist is expected in the early hours of Wednesday inland and to the east.

Winds overnight will be a southwest to northwest gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, and along the coast a gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 11C inland, 14C along the coast and 7C in the highest mountains.

Wednesday will be cloudy with isolated showers expected from noon onwards.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny with passing clouds.

Temperatures will gradually rise by Friday to above the seasonal average.