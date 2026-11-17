More than 100,000 dives take place each year in Cyprus, but no uniform rules regulating scuba diving exist, it emerged on Tuesday.

The matter came up in parliament, where the House commerce and tourism committee was discussing a government bill that specifies mandatory requirements for service providers in recreational scuba diving and snorkeling.

Drafted by the Cyprus Sports Organisation, the bill was tabled by the deputy ministry for tourism.

Deputy tourism minister Costas Koumis said the aim is to set out some minimum safety and qualifications requirements for service providers.

The bill also addresses insurance coverage.

Koumis said the legislation aims “to improve the quality of the services and also improve the tourist experience”.

According to the Dive Centre Association head Nicos Nicolaou said approximately 30,000 dives take place at the site of the Zenobia shipwreck in Larnaca, and another 60,000 in the Protaras area.

The deputy ministry said there are about 500 to 600 active scuba divers. Only ten diving centres have ISO certification, while the number of scuba training instructors comes to 80.

During the discussion, MPs heard that so far this year three people have drowned while scuba diving.

At the Zenobia site alone, seven people have died since it opened up to diving.

Police said in the event of a death their responsibility is limited to investigating possible criminal acts.

In remarks later, Diko MP Chrysis Pantelides said: “Even though we are an island, even though we have a vast tourism industry, and scuba diving is a part of that industry, until now we have no legislative framework governing the operation of dive centres.”

There are dozens of dive sites in Cyprus, including reef dives, ocean dives and wreck dives.

Other than the Zenobia site, top dive sites are the Green Bay & The Hole (Protaras), the Cyclops Cave & The Sea Caves (Ayia Napa/Cape Greco), the Pistol Bay & Amphitheatre (Paphos), and the Limassol Wrecks (Costandis and Alexandria).