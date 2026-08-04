Government opens consultation on national diving tourism strategy

The Deputy Ministry of Tourism recently launched a public consultation on Cyprus’ National Strategy for the Development of Diving Tourism, inviting stakeholders and the public to submit feedback before the strategy is finalised.

The consultation covers the study, “Development of a Strategy aiming at the Product Development of Diving Tourism in Cyprus”, together with its accompanying implementation plan, both of which were prepared as part of efforts to strengthen and expand the island’s diving tourism sector.

The consultation aims to gather opinions, suggestions and comments from industry professionals, organised groups, businesses and members of the public so they can be taken into account before the nationalsStrategy is finalised and the accompanying action plan is prepared.

According to the deputy ministry, the study evaluates the current state of diving tourism in Cyprus, examines international trends and best practices, identifies the sector’s comparative advantages and challenges, and proposes a comprehensive framework of strategic directions and actions for the sustainable development of diving tourism.

The implementation plan will set out the proposed actions, identify the authorities responsible for carrying them out, provide an indicative timetable and establish how the various organisations will work together to deliver the strategy.

Interested parties have until September 15, 2026, to submit comments electronically through the government’s e-consultation platform.

The study, prepared by the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute (CMMI) on behalf of the deputy ministry, points to strong growth prospects for the sector, stating that diving tourism currently accounts for approximately 3 per cent of the global tourism market and could rise to 6 per cent in the coming years.

It explains that diving tourism includes SCUBA diving, freediving and snorkelling, adding that the sector has the potential to generate high-value revenue for local businesses, diving operators and coastal communities.

As part of its assessment, the study identified 86 registered dive centres operating across the Republic of Cyprus, including 37 in Famagusta district, 15 in Limassol, 14 in Larnaca, 13 in Paphos and seven in Nicosia.

It also points out that an unknown number of freelance instructors operate independently and are therefore not included in the official figures.

Researchers identified 69 dive sites around the island, including 45 boat dives and 24 shore dives.

Among these are 17 shipwrecks, comprising seven accidental wrecks and 10 deliberately scuttled vessels, as well as six artificial reef parks along the Cypriot coastline.

Each site was assessed according to visitor numbers, accessibility, infrastructure and existing shortcomings.

The study also concludes that Cyprus’ legislative framework for diving remains limited, with most marine regulations focusing on fishing restrictions rather than diving activities.

Although several diving locations fall within protected or restricted marine areas, the report says there is currently no comprehensive legal framework governing diving sites, dive centres or diving tourism.

However, it points out that legislation introducing operational standards based on the international ISO 24803:2017 recreational diving standard is currently under development.

The report identifies a number of infrastructure improvements that it believes would make dive sites safer, more accessible and more attractive to visitors.

These include installing ladders, handrails, changing rooms, washroom facilities, equipment preparation areas, improved footpaths, better access roads and additional parking.

It also recommends installing information signs, marker buoys and prohibiting anchoring in environmentally sensitive areas to improve both visitor safety and marine conservation.

Beyond infrastructure, the study proposes strengthening regulation by introducing a national licensing system for dive centres and instructors, monitored by a designated authority responsible for ensuring compliance with ISO standards.

It also recommends tighter controls on boating in designated diving areas, restrictions on anchoring, improved monitoring of marine protected areas and greater use of technology to detect illegal activities.

The report further proposes creating an online reporting system allowing divers to report illegal activities or problems encountered at dive sites, while also recommending dedicated surveys of incoming visitors to better measure the contribution of diving tourism to Cyprus’ economy.

Environmental sustainability forms a central pillar of the proposed strategy.

The study recommends increasing environmental awareness among divers and the wider public, encouraging responsible underwater photography and promoting practices that minimise damage to marine ecosystems.

It also proposes expanding support for technical diving and freediving, broadening Cyprus’ appeal to more experienced divers while creating an interactive website and mobile application providing comprehensive information about the island’s diving opportunities.

Promotion also features prominently in the proposed strategy.

The report recommends creating a distinctive Cyprus diving brand, complete with a dedicated logo and slogan inspired by the existing Love Cyprus tourism campaign, while expanding promotional material across hotels, airports, travel agencies, exhibitions and dive centres.

It also suggests producing a dedicated diving guidebook featuring underwater photography, maps and detailed information on dive sites, while ensuring Cyprus features more prominently on international diving applications and platforms.

The study recommends closer cooperation with diving equipment manufacturers and certification organisations so they can use Cyprus as a location for promotional campaigns and include the island more prominently in destination guides and training seminars.

It also proposes stronger participation in major international diving exhibitions, travel fairs and boating events, while encouraging Cyprus to host more freediving championships, underwater photography competitions, virtual reality diving experiences, educational campaigns and seabed clean-up initiatives.

The report suggests building promotional campaigns around international awareness events such as World Oceans Day, World Environment Day and International Scuba Day, while also proposing the creation of an annual Diving Week in Cyprus dedicated to showcasing the country’s underwater attractions.

Social media also plays a significant role in the recommendations, with the study calling for dedicated accounts across major platforms featuring photographs, videos, live broadcasts and user-generated content designed to attract international audiences.

It also encourages cooperation with bloggers, vloggers and influencers specialising in diving and adventure tourism.

The strategy proposes greater collaboration between hotels, dive centres and travel agents to develop discounted diving packages combining accommodation with underwater experiences.

Suggested packages include multi-day diving itineraries covering reefs, wrecks and caves, as well as themed experiences centred on archaeological sites, underwater sculpture parks and shipwrecks.

The report also recommends combining diving with hiking, climbing, quad biking and winter mountain activities to create broader adventure tourism packages, alongside family-oriented offers that include snorkelling and boat trips for less experienced participants.

Among the more unusual proposals is the promotion of underwater wedding proposals and ceremonies, with locations such as the MUSAN underwater museum highlighted as suitable venues capable of attracting international attention.

The study also calls for the creation of a significantly expanded online platform featuring 3D models of dive sites, detailed descriptions, safety information, marine life guides, educational resources, visitor feedback tools, newsletters, links to certified dive centres and real-time information on marine restrictions and dive site usage.

According to the report, such measures would help position Cyprus as a more competitive, sustainable and internationally recognised diving destination while supporting local businesses and extending the island’s tourism offering beyond the traditional summer season.