A 61-year-old British diver died on Tuesday after being found unconscious in the sea near the Zenovia shipwreck in Larnaca Bay.

According to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Larnaca, an alert was received at 10.10am concerning an unconscious diver in the area of the wreck.

The JRCC immediately activated the national search and rescue plan Nearchos, dispatching a port and marine police speedboat and an ambulance.

The man was recovered unconscious by the police speedboat and handed over to ambulance personnel.

He was subsequently taken to Larnaca General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not specified.