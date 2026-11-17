The state health services organisation (Okypy) has extended telephone appointment services until 6pm at Nicosia general hospital and Makarios hospital, introducing a central booking service at the latter, officials said on Tuesday.

At Nicosia general hospital, patients can call 22603550 from Monday to Friday, between 7am and 6pm.

The call centre has been strengthened with four additional staff, bringing its team to six.

It will also handle radiology department appointments exclusively from November.

Makarios hospital has introduced a central appointment call centre, staffed by six people.

It operates from 7.30am to 6pm on weekdays at 22305305.

Okypy said the changes aim to make hospital services more accessible and user-friendly.