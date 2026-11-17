As events culminate in Greece to honour the November 17, 1973, uprising against the junta in Greece, during which the military dictatorship sent a tank into the polytechnic leading to the death of scores of people, students in Cyprus are marching to the US embassy in Nicosia on Tuesday morning.

In Athens, the doors of the Polytechnic will open at 9am and close at 1pm. The public will be allowed in outdoor areas, while the building itself will remain closed.

Over 5,000 police officers have been posted around the Polytechnic, other universities, the embassies of the United States and Israel, public buildings and the area around Exarchia, assisted by drones and a helicopter circling the area to facilitate coordination in real time.

In Nicosia, student coordinating committee PSEM will be gathering at 10.30am at the Pasydy building and marching to the US embassy, with participants including students from Nicosia schools and student associations.

Disy: ‘Democracy cannot be taken for granted’

In a statement, Disy said the anniversary was a “symbol of struggle, resistance and defence of democracy”.

“It reminds us of the power of freedom and the determination of the Greek people who did not compromise with oppression and dared to stand up against the dictatorship” and “we honour the struggles of youth and students,” Disy said.

“The imposition of dictatorship, the dismantling of democratic institutions and the tragic consequences of political anomaly, culminating in the coup in Cyprus in 1974 and the Turkish invasion that followed, constitute painful historical lessons […] democracy is never a given. It is the responsibility of all of us to preserve it and never again allow the return of authoritarianism and oppression,” it said.

Akel: ‘Call for a struggle against the far right’

Akel said “the Polytechnic was a high point in a long-standing anti-dictatorial struggle. It proved that even against a regime that appears all-powerful, organised popular action can open up avenues […] ‘Bread – Education – Freedom’ and ‘Out with the USA – Out with Nato’ eloquently capture the demands and orientation of that struggle.”

It pointed out that the Polytechnic also “reminds us of the perpetrators of our own tragedy. The same people who sent the tanks against the November insurgents, a few months later, together with EOKA B, turned their weapons against the Republic of Cyprus and paved the way for the Turkish invasion.”

“The anti-fascist message of the Polytechnic calls for a struggle against the far right, racism and hatred. Its anti-imperialist content finds continuity in the struggle for peace and solidarity of peoples, against wars and interventions, against the transformation of Cyprus into a base for the implementation of foreign military plans,” Akel added.

Diko: ‘Freedom conquered through struggle’

Diko said the 1973 uprising transformed resistance into a “collective demand for dignity, democracy and social justice” and was a “milestone in the historical path towards the restoration of democracy in Greece”.

“Today, in an international environment of increasing uncertainty, where extreme populism, misinformation and the questioning of democratic institutions test the resilience of modern societies, the lessons of the Polytechnic have timely relevance.”

Diko said that 53 years later, the Polytechnic “continues to remind us that freedom, democracy and human dignity are not self-evident, they are values ​​that are conquered through struggle and preserved with daily responsibility”.

Direct Democracy: ‘We want to hear your voice’

Direct Democracy issued a statement saying, “Today, 53 years after the Polytechnic uprising in Athens, we respectfully remember the students and young people who in November 1973 raised their voices for freedom and democracy.”

“We honour the memory of those who were lost and all those who fought against the dictatorship. The courage of those young people shows the power of the new generation. We say to the young people of today that their voice counts and we want to hear it,” the party added.