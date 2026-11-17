Mazotos residents continued their protest on Tuesday against the setting up of a mobile desalination plant in the area, threatening to “lie in front of the bulldozers” if works began.

The residents gathered in the area on Monday and camped there overnight, demanding the resignation of their community leader and a meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides.

“We did not sleep at all. We stayed here overnight and we will not let them pass,” the residents said.

The residents said the project – set to produce 40,000 cubic metres of water per day – was going ahead without their consent and expressed their outrage that the community council had agreed to discuss countermeasures.

Representative of the initiative to save Mazotos’ coastline Eleni Haili said it was unthinkable to ruin the coastline, when Larnaca already had three desalination units, which she told the Cyprus News Agency could be expanded.