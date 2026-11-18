Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday warned against potential further cuts to the European Union’s next multiannual financial framework – its long-term budget for the period covering the years between 2028 and 2034 – ahead of wat he described as two “critical” European Council summits, at which it is hoped that EU leaders will agree a budget.

“Both [Cypriot President] Nikos [Christodoulides] and I have stated many times that if we, as Europe, have ambitious goals, across various areas, ranging from competitiveness and defence to the climate crisis, we must also possess the financial resources necessary to achieve these goals,” he said at the end of an intergovernmental summit of Cyprus and Greece.

European Council President Antonio Costa is in the coming days expected to present a new budget proposal – the third so far for the next multiannual financial framework – before an extraordinary European Council summit will be held in Brussels next week.

After the extraordinary summit, the leaders of the EU’s 27 member states will convene in Brussels again on December 17 and 18, and Mitsotakis on Wednesday said that by the end of that December summit, “we will be called upon to reach a political agreement regarding the size of the European budget”.

Likewise, Christodoulides last week told the Cyprus Mail that Costa has made it clear that come what may, a budget must be agreed upon by the end of that summit at the absolute latest.

“He told us that when we meet in December, there is no leaving and there will be no Christmas until and unless we have the budget decided and ready. There is no question of negotiations going on into next year. It will not be accepted. The hard deadline for the budget to be devised is the end of this year,” he said.

Macron ‘very clear’ that he will not negotiate after December

He had also said that “that hard deadline of the end of this year is not moving”, despite suggestions from other European leaders that talks may go on into next year, and stressed that French President Emmanuel Macron had been “very clear when he said that he will not negotiate after December, and that has not changed”.

It has been long understood that the EU and its 27 member states have been seeking to finalise the next multiannual framework by the end of this year so as to ward off the risk of elections next year in France and Poland – and the possible election of the far right in both countries – derailing efforts to reach an agreement.

This deadline hardened at last month’s European Council summit, when Macron had told the leaders of the other 26 EU member states that France cannot agree to any budget deal after December, in view of the presidential elections being held in the country in April next year, as such a thing would be “too politically sensitive”.

Given this position, and with far-right candidate Marine Le Pen leading in the polls ahead of those elections, efforts have been heightened with the aim of striking a deal while Macron is in office and open to negotiations.

Countries aim to ward off risk of far right in France, Poland

Should an agreement not be reached by the end of this year, matters may go to the wire, with the next French president unlikely to take office in mid-May, and it is possible that the winning candidate there, should it be Marine Le Pen, could change the complexion of the negotiations and the overall political character of Europe.

Elections will take place in Poland in November at the latest, meaning there could then be a mad dash to the finish for those negotiations, particularly with the legislation which follows the agreement typically taking months to negotiate with the European Parliament, draft and ratify.

For the last multiannual financial framework, EU leaders reached an agreement in July 2020 – five months out from its implementation – before then negotiating with the European Parliament until November, with member states then finalising their adoption of the agreed budget on December 14, 2020, and the parliament voting it through two days later.

Next MFF may be 10% smaller than European Commission’s proposal

This time around, Christodoulides had said last month that the overall multiannual financial framework may be more than 10 per cent smaller than the initial proposal submitted by the European Commission in July last year.

The commission had initially proposed a budget worth €1.76 trillion, which the Cypriot government reduced to €1.73 trillion when it submitted its own proposal in June while it was the holder of the Council of the EU’s rotating presidency.

Last month, the Irish government, which succeeded it, proposed a budget which amounted to only €1.62tn – an eight-per-cent cut on the commission’s proposal.

It is for this reason that Mitsotakis warned against further cuts, with items which may be up for reductions, such as the common agricultural policy and cohesion funding, potentially at risk.

Some member states wish to slash those sections of the budget so as to reallocate more funds to matters such as defence and competitiveness, with those states located in the continent’s north and west.