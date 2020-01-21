January 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Australian Open

Australian Open order of play on Wednesday

By Reuters News Service017

Order of play on the main showcourts on the third day of the Australian Open on Wednesday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):

ROD LAVER ARENA

Paula Badosa (Spain) v 7-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Polona Hercog (Slovenia)

Tatsuma Ito (Japan) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Not before 0800 GMT

Tamara Zidansek (Slovenia) v 8-Serena Williams (U.S.)

Filip Krajinovic (Serbia) v 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

3-Naomi Osaka (Japan) v Zheng Saisai (China)

Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) v 23-Dayana Yastremska (Ukraine)

Tommy Paul (U.S.) v 18-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)

Not before 0800 GMT

Jordan Thompson (Australia) v 12-Fabio Fognini (Italy)

10-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Arantxa Rus (Netherlands)

MELBOURNE ARENA

Julia Goerges (Germany) v 13-Petra Martic (Croatia)

Not before 0150 GMT

Coco Gauff (U.S.) v Sorana Cirstea (Romania)

6-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany)

31-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) v John Millman (Australia)


