Cyprus is significantly increasing state funding for NGOs, with the 2025 budget set to reach €25 million — a rise of about 60 per cent compared to three years ago.

Deputy Welfare Minister Marilena Evangelou announced the boost on Friday, saying it reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening groups that work daily to support people and promote social cohesion.

Evangelou said the NGO budget was €15.8 million in 2022, exceeded €17 million in 2023, and climbed to €21 million in 2024. Overall, funding has nearly quadrupled since 2015.

She stressed that this growing investment is deliberate, aimed at supporting organisations that help keep society cohesive, particularly as social needs evolve.

Speaking at the annual meeting between the deputy ministry and volunteer and non-governmental organisations, Evangelou said the ongoing dialogue reflects her ministry’s commitment to collaboration.

She emphasised the importance of maintaining open communication and responding to the concerns of organisations that operate on the frontline of social services.

She praised NGOs for their “diverse and crucial work, highlighting areas such as child and youth protection, family support, elderly care, disability inclusion, and the overall well-being of vulnerable people.”

Evangelou noted that these efforts align with the core responsibilities of her ministry.

She pointed to tangible outcomes achieved through cooperation, including multifunctional centres, day centres, and care programmes for people with disabilities.

She also referenced policy changes such as the inclusion of students from large families in child benefit schemes, the removal of income criteria for families with five or more children, the “red button” emergency response programme, Cyprus’ first national strategy for active ageing, and an employment integration plan for recipients of the minimum guaranteed income.

Evangelou said these initiatives are the “product of joint efforts and noted progress during President Nikos Christodoulides’ two years in office.”

She added that the government has modernised the legal framework for the Pan Cyprian Volunteerism Coordinative Council (PCCV), ending a legislative delay that had persisted for nearly two decades.

Meanwhile, PCCV president Elias Demetriou said the dialogue offers NGOs a chance to raise proposals and questions directly with the state.

He thanked both the participating organisations and Evangelou for supporting the consultation process, which he said helps bring the state closer to volunteer groups.