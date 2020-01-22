January 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested for assaulting officer

By Staff Reporter00

Paphos police arrested a man after he reportedly assaulted a police officer and resisted arrest early on Wednesday.

According to police, officers found the 44-year-old Paphos resident behaving suspiciously at 1.40am in Archbishop Makarios avenue in Mesa Chorio.

The man, who appeared to be drunk, spat at police officers and refused to say what he was doing in the area.

Investigations indicate that he attempted to steal a car belonging to a woman from Mesa Chorio.

 


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Weather clear and sunny, Troodos roads open

Annette Chrysostomou

Fireball reported flying over Cyprus

Jonathan Shkurko

Turkey has data from gas surveys conducted by ENI, government says

George Psyllides

Auditor finalising presidency private jet report

George Psyllides

US urges Turkey to halt drilling operations in Cypriot EEZ

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Authorities crack down on illegal employment

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign