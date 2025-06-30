The United States has revoked visas for members of Britain’s Bob Vylan punk-rap duo after they led chants during their set at the Glastonbury music festival in England over the weekend that the State Department and the BBC, who broadcast the event, said were antisemitic.

“The @StateDept has revoked the US visas for the members of the Bob Vylan band in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants. Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country,” US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said in a post on X on Monday.

On Monday, the BBC said it regretted not stopping its livestream of Saturday’s event, and police said they had launched a criminal investigation.

Bob Vylan’s set included on-stage chants of “death, death to the IDF,” a reference to the Israel Defense Forces fighting a war in Gaza, and “From the river to the sea, Palestine must be, will be, inshallah, it will be free.”

That phrase is often taken in Israel as a call for Israel’s destruction and denial of its right to exist, although many Palestinians dispute that characterization.

Bob Vylan, known for mixing grime and punk rock, tackle a range of issues including racism, homophobia and the class divide in their songs and have previously voiced support for Palestinians.

Their lead vocalist, who goes by the stage name Bobby Vylan, appeared to refer to the weekend performance in a post on Instagram, writing: “I said what I said.”

“Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place,” he added.

The State Department did not immediately give more details as to the names of those who had visas revoked and what kind of visas they were. Bob Vylan are scheduled to play some concerts in the U.S. in November.

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters at a regular news briefing that the incident violated the standard for whom the US wants to let into the country.

“If they’re going to be coming here to be helpful, to be nice people, to be great tourists, or if they’re coming for other reasons … every sovereign nation has a right to decide who is going to come,” Bruce said.

“It really is about our standards about who we let in the country. We’re not telling people what they can sing about or what they can say… It really is about the issue of national security, about issues of violence, the increase, certainly, of antisemitism, but of terrorism in general.”