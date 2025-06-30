The Intercollege graduation ceremony 2025 took place at the open amphitheatre of the University of Nicosia (UNIC) in the presence of a large audience, including the leadership of both the academic community of the College and the University of Nicosia.

Addressing the new graduates during the ceremony, Dr Emilios A. Solomou, President of Intercollege, stated: “Today we celebrate the completion of an important chapter in your life and the beginning of a new one, full of prospects and opportunities. Whether you studied Culinary Arts, Aesthetics, Automotive Engineering, or any other technical profession, you have chosen a path that demands not only knowledge but also skill. Our country needs you.”

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, Maria Eleni Stavrinoudi, graduate of the Bachelor’s Degree in Aesthetics at Intercollege, noted: “For us graduates, this moment marks the culmination of a journey filled with challenges but also opportunities. A journey during which we were tested, we evolved, and ultimately, we rose to the occasion. As Nelson Mandela once said: ‘Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.'”

For his part, Executive Director of Intercollege Nicolas Kythreotis, referenced the value of continuous practical training and the high-level academic programs offered at Intercollege: “Every academic programme at Intercollege – from Culinary Arts and Aesthetics to Mechanical Installations, Hospitality, and the Nautical Academy – is developed not only based on academic requirements but through ongoing dialogue with industry.

“With employers. With associations. With chambers. With professional bodies. These are living programs, constantly updated to meet the demands of a changing world. That is why our graduates consistently find employment with promising career prospects – not months or years after graduation, but often even before. Because employers know: Intercollege graduates are ready to work and contribute from day one.”

The event’s keynote speaker, Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanoli congratulated Intercollege for its work and long-standing contribution to professional education in Cyprus: “An institution that provides quality, job-market-oriented education, ideally combining theory with practice – something extremely valuable in today’s competitive era. Through high-level programmes in key sectors such as Maritime Studies, Gastronomy, Aesthetics, Tourism Services, and Mechanical Installations, Intercollege evolves alongside the needs of society and the economy.”

The collaboration between the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, Intercollege, and the Cyprus Maritime Academy is a model for connecting the state, the academic community and industry. With the recent approval of the Merchant Marine Officer Advancement Programmes, Cyprus is becoming an educational hub for professionals from around the world.

The ceremony also featured the award of academic excellence honours, and concluded with the official awarding and confirmation of diplomas and degrees.

Hosts of this year’s graduation ceremony were Angelos Iacovides and Fani Papamichael.