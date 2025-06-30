Former auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides new political party, named Alma in a statement on Monday raised strong objections to the environment department’s recent approval of the “Aqua Residences” project in Larnaca.

“The environment department gave a positive light on the construction of two 20-story towers on the beach of the former refineries of the Municipality of Larnaca a few days ago. One of the directors of the owner company is a well-known member of the Democratic Rally (Disy)”, Alma said on their website and on X.

Conditional approval was granted on June 26 for the construction of the two 15-storey towers, named ‘Aqua Residences’ on Larnaca’s beachfront by Israeli-owned Solvin Ltd.

The €40 million project was approved on the condition that around 40 per cent of the eroded plot be reclaimed from the sea, requiring developers to “monitor the coastline for at least six months, including during the winter season”.

Alma argued the towers would be built almost directly on the shoreline, with plans to fill in 40 metres of land that had been lost to erosion, which the group said had never been done in Cyprus before.

The movement cited criticism from coastal engineer Xenia Loizidou, who warned that erosion was widespread on Cypriot shores and such “recovery” methods could set a risky example for future projects.

The group questioned whether the project complied with Article 8 of the Barcelona Convention’s coastal protocol, which bans construction within 100 metres of the high-water mark and challenged whether the project aligned with Larnaca’s broader waterfront development plans.

Framing the development as an example of political favouritism and environmental disregard, Alma accused the Christodoulides government the Christodoulides government of giving away public coastal areas to private interests.

Plans for the ‘Aqua Towers’ shared by Alma on X.

The environment department, in response, said its positive opinion on the ‘Aqua Residences’ project had been based strictly on legislation and environmental criteria, not the developer’s identity.

It rejected Alma’s claims of Cyprus of political favouritism and said the planned land reclamation was a legal requirement for developing eroded plots.

The department added that strict conditions had been imposed, including monitoring coastal stability for six months before any building permits are issued. It also emphasised that the area was previously industrial and inaccessible, and that the project included measures to protect the coastline and ensure public access to green spaces.

Volt issued a statement soon after, equally criticising the project’s approval and warning it sets a dangerous precedent for Cyprus’ coasts. The party called for the environmental green light to be revoked, the area to remain public, and for greater transparency in coastal planning.

The project’s approval comes amid concerns regarding large-scale purchases of real estate in Cyprus by people and business from abroad, with Akel having focused on those of Israeli origin in the last week.

“Especially in the last time period … there has been observed an increased purchase of real estate, targeted purchases, and specifically in Limassol and in Larnaca … specific areas are being bought en masse,” party leader Stefanos Stefanou said on June 23, saying some of them were gated, secure communities.