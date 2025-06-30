Emirates, the world’s leading international airline, successfully concluded the “Scan & Win” contest held during this year’s Cyprus Travel Expo 2025. The competition drew the attention of visitors and gave hundreds of participants the chance to win a unique travel experience to Dubai.

Using a certified random selection tool, Emirates announced Anastasia Konstantouri as the lucky grand prize winner of the contest. The winner will enjoy a round-trip journey from Larnaca to Dubai in Economy Class, experiencing the premium service of Emirates and the cosmopolitan charm of Dubai.

Emirates offers the winner the opportunity to uncover the hidden gems and vibrant energy of Dubai, a city that blends glamorous luxury with traditional culture. Its impressive skyscrapers, luxury hotels, vibrant nightlife and rich cultural experiences make Dubai an ideal destination for those seeking adventure, elegance and authenticity.

With Emirates, the journey begins before you even reach your destination, offering exceptional service, comfortable seating and a distinctive level of travel experience.

Emirates continues to strengthen its presence in the Cypriot market, operating seven weekly flights from Larnaca to Dubai throughout the year. These flights are served by the spacious Boeing 777-300ER, the largest passenger aircraft operating in the market, ensuring top-tier comfort and high-standard service.

Emirates passengers enjoy:

Over 6,500 channels of entertainment on ice, the airline’s award-winning in-flight entertainment system

Gourmet, locally-inspired meals onboard

Exclusive benefits from Skywards, the award-winning frequent-flyer programme

Emirates thanks all participants of the contest and remains committed to offering unique experiences and unforgettable journeys to its passengers from Cyprus and from all over the world!