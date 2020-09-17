Man arrested for drug driving

September 17, 2020

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday night near Chlorakas in Paphos for driving under the influence of drugs and after he was stopped for also insulting police officers and preventing them from carrying out their duties.

According to the police, the man is reported to have reacted very strongly when the police asked him for his driving licence. A drug test later revealed that he was driving under the influence of drugs.

He was immediately arrested.



