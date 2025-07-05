A 38-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly driving at more than double the speed limit on the Larnaca to Kofinou motorway, police said on Saturday.

In a statement posted on platform X, the police said officers from the road accident prevention unit stopped the driver after spotting his vehicle travelling at 208 kilometres per hour in an area where the speed limit is 100.

After pulling him over, officers carried out a preliminary drug test, which police said showed a positive result.

The man was arrested at the scene. Police did not immediately release further details on any substances detected.