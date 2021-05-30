A night of pop and opera

Three musicians are coming together at the Colosseum restaurant in Paphos for a unique live show on June 5. Soprano Anastasia Maximova will be joined by singer Savvas Potamitis and pianist Zorpas Constantinos in an evening merging pop and opera on the restaurant’s rooftop terrace.

“Anastasia Maximova is one of the most vivid and unique phenomena in the world of contemporary music,” say the event organisers. “An opera singer, she is a graduate of the St Petersburg State Conservatory, Rimsky-Korsakov and has unearthly beauty and strength in her voice.”

Her career spans from the role of co-host of the popular Russian TV show The Musical Ring to her extensive tours across Europe and Russia. She had once surprised everyone with her experiments in uniting pop music with operatic vocalisations. Now, as a mature artist, Anastasia continues to synthesise compositions from what may seem to be a bizarre combination of genres. “Her amazing voice and unmatched stage energy,” add the organisers, “fascinate listeners all over the world! At the Colosseum, Anastasia will be accompanied by two Cypriot musicians in a show that will blend pop and opera music.”

Included in the €23 ticket is a three-course dinner which will be served from 6.30pm onwards, before the live show begins at 8pm with the three musicians bridging the worlds of classical and modern music.

Pop and Opera Night

Live show with Anastasia Maximova, Savvas Potamitis and Zorpas Constantinos. June 5. Colosseum Restaurant, Paphos. Dinner at 6.30pm, show at 8pm. €23. Tel: 26-962415, [email protected]