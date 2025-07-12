A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday in connection with the robbery of a bag from two men on Larnaca’s Finikoudes beach.

The robbery was staged in the early hours of Thursday morning, with the police saying the two men were accosted by “a number of young people” at around 2am.

The bag contained a mobile phone, an identify card belonging to one of the men, bank cards, and a sum of money.

The police said the teenager was located during patrols of the Finikoudes beach area. He is expected to appear in court on Sunday, with the police’s investigation into the matter ongoing.