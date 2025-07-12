Four people were arrested after getting into a fight with one another in Limassol, while one of the four required hospital treatment, the police announced on Saturday.

The fight broke out at around 9pm on a street in the city, with two 46-year-olds, a 43-year-old, and a 38-year-old involved.

The police said the circumstances which led to the fight are “being investigated”, but that “at first glance, it appears to be personal differences between them”.

Officers arrived on the scene and arrested the four for fighting and for “causing concern”.

After the four were arrested, the 43-year-old was taken to hospital, where it was found that he had suffered two broken ribs.

He remains in hospital, while the other three men remain in custody.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.