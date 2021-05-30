Paphos Sessions continue through June

The Paphos Sessions are continuing at the Hogshead Pub in June with more live music performances every Sunday afternoon. First to take the pub’s floor in June is the Droushia Dixie-Seven on June 6, a seven-piece Dixie band directed by David Locke performing upbeat, joyful music from the great American Jazz Age of the 1930s and 40s. As with all of the Paphos Sessions, the band will begin their live set at 5pm and just like most of the events these days, reservations are needed.

The Erika Soteri band set to perform on June 13 is comprised of Soteri on vocals, Andreas Epaminonda on guitar, Andreas Millns on keyboard, Max Daniels on bass and Kris Grecian on drums. Blending timeless retro sounds with a modern flair, Erika’s performances are an eclectic mix and tend to marry a fusion of Soul, Jazz, Funk and RnB, which is what audiences can expect at her performance at The Hogshead Pub.

Next up is the Workin’ Trio on June 20, an ensemble with Charis Ioannou (tenor sax), Christos Yerolatsitis (organ) and Marios Spyrou (drums) performing jazz standards and original compositions. The trio was formed in 2020 and their music is inspired by uplifting swing grooves at times blended with Gospel, New Orleans, and Boogaloo rhythms. The combination of the Hammond organ, tenor saxophone, and drums creates a unique sound as their focus is to revive the less-known repertoire from the 40s, 50s and 60s as well as to compose original tunes within those styles.

Sunday, June 27 will be the final Paphos Session for the month with lively blues band from Nicosia Murphy’s Brother in Law performing favourite blues, folk, classic rock and rock n roll, featuring George Constantinou (vocals, guitar), Jim Themis (lead guitar), Mike Zachariades (bass) and Spyros Kyriakides (drums). The band covers songs by Blues and Rock legends including BB King, Muddy Waters, Freddie King, Cream, Stevie Ray Vaughan, The Rolling Stones, Chuck Berry, The Beatles and Bob Dylan, bringing pure bluesy sounds to audiences in Paphos.

