In the framework of the European music project Awakening Sleeping Instruments, a Medieval music concert titled Αwakening: Re-imagining the sounds of Medieval Cyprus will be held on June 4.

The concert will consist of poetry set to original compositions. “Particularly,” explain its creators, “we draw verse, form and inspiration from Rhymes of Love, a beautiful collection of Cypriot poetry in the prevailing style of Petrarchism. We set this material to original music in the styles widely used and popular at the time, both in Cyprus and in Italy. These compositions are the distillation of the research carried out by the artistic team of the programme and that was focused on the Medieval period of musical and literary Cypriot history.”

The musicians set to take over the stage at Kasteliotissa Hall are Elena Xydaon vocals, Giannis Koutis on the oud and vocals, Peppe Frana playing the medieval lute, Christina Polycarpou on the Cretan lyra and Euripides Dikaios on percussion. The concert will be introduced by Antoni Madueño Ranchal at 8pm, the artistic director of Awakening Sleeping Instruments, with a presentation of the Catalonian research programme. The evening

will close with a quick question and answer session with the creators.

Awakening: Re-imagining the sounds of Medieval Cyprus

Live performance with music and poetry. A research project by Peppe Frana, Euripides Dikaios, Niki Andronikou. June 4. Kasteliotissa Hall, Nicosia. 8pm. Free. Tel: 7000-7102