The accident and emergency department (A&E) of Paphos general hospital will be temporarily relocated on Monday, July 14, 2025, the state health services organisation (Okypy) announced on Friday.

As part of ongoing efforts to upgrade healthcare infrastructure across Cyprus, the A&E unit will move to a temporary facility located directly adjacent to its current site.

According to the announcement, the relocation is necessary as the existing department is set to be demolished to make way for a new, modern, and fully equipped A&E wing, designed to better serve the needs of district residents.

The temporary unit will operate with the same medical and nursing staff, who will continue to provide round-the-clock emergency care, Okypy said.

The organisation has urged the public to pay close attention to updated signage both inside and outside the hospital, in order to avoid delays and ensure the smooth handling of emergency cases during the transition.

For more information, the public can contact the 24-hour hotline at 26 803145.