Parliament has voted to make washing walls, windows and private boats with a hose a criminal offence, as part of new measures to save water.

MPs passed the bill on Thursday evening with 34 votes in favour, three against and none abstaining.

According to the report from the House agriculture committee on agriculture, the bill and related regulations were discussed in five separate sessions.

The aim of the new law is to modernise the legal framework and strengthen water-saving policies. It introduces stricter penalties and tighter controls to reduce water waste on activities considered unnecessary.

Officials say this is important for the proper management of the island’s water resources, which often come under pressure due to droughts and climate change.

The bill states that the ministry of agriculture will be the main authority in charge of overseeing the law. The ministry will also decide which other authorities will enforce the different parts of the legislation.

The law expands the list of cases where using a hose is a criminal offence. It now includes washing walls, windows of buildings, and private boats.

However, it allows for exceptions to protect businesses that can prove they use water for professional purposes.

The law also raises the amount of fines and penalties and sets out the process for issuing and paying fines out of court.

It gives power to the authorities to authorise private individuals or companies, through service contracts, to carry out inspections or other duties linked to the law. It also allows people to file complaints with the authorities if they see possible breaches of the rules.

People who receive a notice of a violation will also have the right to appeal.

Alongside the bill, parliament approved new regulations that abolish the older measures for water saving regulations from 1991 and 1998.