Famous DJ’s gig at St Hilarion cancelled

Turkish Cypriot tourism ‘minister’ Fikri Ataoglu announced on Monday the cancellation of a live show at Saint Hilarion castle in the north featuring renowned Danish DJ Kölsch, which was scheduled to take place on May 31.

“This event, which had been organised with the selfless work of young people beyond politics in order to increase the tourism potential of North Cyprus, was blocked by the outdated mindset of the Greek Cypriot side,” Ataoglu said in a statement to Turkish Cypriot media.

“The work of our young people, who are the future of our country, in their modern and visionary minds, has been blocked by minds that do not wish to share human values,” he said.

“This disappointment, which is inflicted on our young people, does not lead to anything other than permanence of the wall which has been built by the Greek Cypriots for years between the two sides in Cyprus,” the ‘minister concluded.

Kölsch has worked with important artists such as Coldplay, Imogen Heap, London Grammar, Tiga, Sasha and Michael Mayer.

The castle, which dates to the 10th century, was the best-preserved ruin of three former strongholds on the Kyrenia mountains, the other two being Kantara and Buffavento.

Much of Saint Hilarion was dismantled by the Venetians in the 15th century to reduce the cost of garrisons.