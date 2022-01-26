January 27, 2022

Bills approved to speed up green transition

By Jean Christou0144
Photovoltaics

The cabinet on Wednesday approved three bills aimed at a faster transition to the green economy, Energy Minister Natasa Pilides announced.

Speaking after the meeting, Pilides said the bills provide for the simplification of procedures and the facilitation of investments for the implementation of renewable energy sources (RES) projects.

The first bill provides for a one-stop-shop for guidance, information and facilitating applicants for RES licensing and simplifies procedures and obligations for businesses, local authorities and individuals.

The second bill provides incentives for the installation of photovoltaics and energy upgrades of buildings and appliances, while introducing a new methodology for calculating an energy consumption tax.

She said the new calculations would contribute to a reduction of electricity bills, as well as facilitate the creation of subsidies for energy upgrades and RES projects.

The third bill defines the obligation of fuel suppliers to use RES in the transport sector in order to achieve the goal of 14 per cent of RES usage in this sector by 2030.

The bill also establishes a system for monitoring and control of fuel quality as well as sustainability criteria to reduce emissions from biofuels, bioliquids and biomass fuels.

