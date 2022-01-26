Greek activist contacts police over alleged Cyprus link to prostitution ring

Greek activist Ilias Gkionis who says there is a Cyprus link to a Greek prostitution ring has contacted Cyprus police with information in his possession, police said in a short statement on Thursday.

“We have just received by email from Mr Gkionis a letter concerning the information in his possession. All the information that he has sent will be evaluated for further investigation,” police said.

The file sent by email is made up of 47 pages, including photographic material and various posts from social media, police added but would not elaborate further.

Cypriot authorities have been pressing for the material so that they can launch investigations after Gkionis said that there is a Cyprus link to what he claims is a connected group of criminals who drug and rape women in Greece.

He made the claims after a 24-year-old woman was raped at a hotel party in Thessaloniki. On Sunday, the Cyprus News Agency reported that so far Greek police investigating the rape had not found any Cyprus link.

The Greek activist made several posts on social media about a specific Cypriot known to the authorities for having connections with organised crime, claiming police are trying to cover up the case.

He called on victims to speak up, saying that investigations have already got underway abroad and assistance will be provided by other countries.

Gkionis said there is information about the movement of women from Cyprus to Greece and Dubai. He spoke of the involvement of underage children, about evidence as regards the names from Cyprus, as well as transactions with businessmen in Cyprus.

Last Thursday Greek lawyer Nikos Dialinas, who provides legal advice to 24-year-old Georgia Bika, who filed the rape complaint, said there were Cypriots and women from Cyprus at the specific party where the rape occurred.

The lawyer spoke of an alleged “international web” of people who pick up girls and lead them to specific places where they offer them free drinks try to get them hooked on cocaine and then lead them into prostitution.

Bika, who reported the rape to police on January 2, has said she attended the party on New Year’s Eve at which several businesspeople were present. According to her report, she was not feeling well and decided to book a room at the hotel when two men approached her offering to help her find the room. The next thing she remembers is waking up without underwear in a room with a suitcase filled with men’s clothing.