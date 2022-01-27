January 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Dodgy website scamming customers, consumer watchdog warns

By Jonathan Shkurko032
website

The Consumer Protection Service urged people to refrain from shopping from the website www.ioannouhomecy.com after receiving multiple complaints from scammed customers in recent days.

Most complaints reported that customers paid for various items offered on the website, but never received their products.

Furthermore, attempts to contact the online shop proved to be unsuccessful.

“We urge consumers to be particularly careful and avoid transactions on the shop’s website or its social media pages,” an official announcement said on Thursday.

The Consumer Protection Service also reminded people that, according to the law, every online store is required to provide a geographical address, an e-mail address, a telephone number and a VAT registration number.

Consumers can file complaints on the consumers’ hotline on 1429 or in writing through the service’s website www.consumer.gov.cy.

