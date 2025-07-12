Saturday’s weather is expected to be warm and sunny again, with blue skies the order of the day after the morning’s early fog lifts.

Temperatures will rise to a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius inland, 32 degrees Celsius on the coast, and 30 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, there will be increased low cloud cover in some parts, with it possible that light fog will form in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Temperatures will drop to 21 degrees Celsius inland, 23 degrees Celsius on the coast, and 19 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The weather and the hot temperatures are expected to continue through the rest of the weekend and into next week.