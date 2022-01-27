Hope for Children launches ‘milestone’ operation in the US

Hope for Children CRC Policy Centre inaugurated its “milestone” operations in the USA which will financially support its programmes in Cyprus and beyond, it emerged on Thursday.

The establishment of the organisation in the US is a result of hard work over the last two years aiming to further expand the organisation and support its initiatives that positively affect the lives of so many children, the charity said in a press release.

Hope for Children CRC Policy Centre USA mission is to empower the presence of the organisation in the field of the protection and the promotion of the rights of the child through expansion of research, communication and fundraising initiatives beyond European borders.

The goals of HFC USA are to serve as a hub to coordinate promotional and fundraising activities targeting private donors in the US for the support of the humanitarian programmes of the organisation in Cyprus as well as to coordinate the activities of HFC in the US through the cooperation with international agencies, universities and other stakeholders. The US operations will also aim for the participation in research and development projects that aim to exchange and identify best practices in the field of child protection between the EU and the US.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, the Vice-President of UNICEF, the Chief of Office of UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children, Ambassadors, Counsels, Deputy Permanent Representatives to the UN, businesspeople, academics and media representatives.

Welcoming remarks of the ceremony were given by Christina Markides, member of the Board of Directors of Hope for Children CRC Policy Centre USA who expressed her joy to be part of this mission and celebration of the Rights of the Child through a humanitarian organisation striving to support children beyond Europe as well. The new milestone was praised by Kyriacos Papastylianou, President of the Federation of Cypriot American Organisations, during his speech congratulating Joseph Borghese, the Founder of Hope For Children and his team for creating new paths for the expansion of the valuable work the organisation is doing, emphasizing that it’s the first Cypriot NGO expanding to the US. The event was organised with the valuable support and cooperation of the federation.

The presentation of a video followed capturing the programmes of Hope for Children, as well as important moments and recognitions of the remarkable work done by over 100 professionals.

Following, the Founder of Hope for Children CRC Policy Centre, Joseph Borghese, and the Director of the Humanitarian Division, Andria Neocleous, joined a discussion moderated by Dimitris Ioannides, member of the Senior Advisory Board of Hope for Children, about the organisation and its future plans. During the discussion, they both talked about how they envision the future of Hope for Children, how the US community can contribute to the work of the organisation and what the goals of HFC USA are.

The most commemorative moment, the Unveiling of the Plaque took place with Joseph Borghese, Founder, and H.E. Dr Michal Mlynár, Vice-President of UNICEF, followed by the remarks of H.E. Dr Mlynár.

Closing remarks were given by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America who spoke about the importance of the work of organisations like Hope for Children for the society, and the value of addressing the needs of children in any way we can.

The establishment of Hope for Children CRC Policy Centre USA was achieved with the financial assistance of the Patti and Everett B. Birch Foundation.