January 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Illegal resident poised for deportation

By Staff Reporter044
Paphos police on Thursday said they started the deportation procedure of a 31-year-old man who was arrested for staying illegally in the Republic.

The man was arrested at 10.30am on Wednesday in the Paphos district.

According to deputy police director Michalis Ioannou, the man had arrived in the Republic on February 12, 2021 via Larnaca airport. He was granted a student permit to attend a college in Nicosia until July 31, 2021.

However, since then, the 31-year-old had allegedly failed to renew his residence and student permit, hence residing illegally in the country.

He was taken into custody at the Paphos central police station pending his deportation, the police representative said.

