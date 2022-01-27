January 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Presidential undersecretary Palmas resigns

By Staff Reporter00
ΥΦΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΣ ΠΑΡΑ ΤΩ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΩ ΨΗΦΙΣΜΑ ΔΗΜΟΥ ΜΟΡΦΟΥ
Undersecretary to the president, Vassilis , receiving the petition from Morphou municipality

Undersecretary to the President Vasilis Palmas announced his resignation Thursday, citing personal reasons.

The resignation takes effect on February 2.

In a statement Palmas thanked President Nicos Anastasiades for their cooperation and for the trust the president honoured with him.

He said he served in his post “during a critical period for the country, when important decisions have been taken, regardless of political cost.”

Palmas was appointed Undersecretary to the President in May 2017.

Media speculated that his replacement may be Kyriakos Koushos, who served as government spokesman from December 2019 to July 2021.

