Ceremonial circles and conscious gatherings

An increasing number of events that focus on mindfulness, ancient practices and togetherness are being held on the island. Every season there are more and more experience-based events, many of which have a more holistic foundation. Cacao ceremonies, meditation circles, women’s gatherings and sound healing sessions are but a few. Not every event will be for everyone and it is important to find the ones, and the facilitators, that suit you, but for those with an inclination for alternative gatherings and workshops there are a surprisingly number to choose from.
Next weekend two events are taking place in Larnaca and Limassol, inviting those interested to connect, feel and experience something new. A sacred Rapéh ceremony will be held at MedOrganic MindSpa in Larnaca on February 5. Rapéh is the practice of shamanic sacred medicine from the Brazilian Amazon, a legal medicinal herbal blend offered for powerful, deep healing, cleansing and centring properties.
The ceremony will be guided and facilitated by Chigrina Maria who has been initiated via the Brazilian Yawanawa tribe to administer Sacred Rapéh. Maria is a trained psychologist and natural healer who has been working with Rapéh for the last three years and speaks both English and Russian. Her guided ceremony in Larnaca will begin at 4pm yet participants are requested to arrive by 3pm for the introduction which includes important aspects and steps to what will follow.
Then, on February 6 another event that focuses on consciousness, connection and understanding will take place. Coco Regina will lead a traditional tantra yoga class in Limassol as taught at Shri Kali Ashram in India. This type of yoga is delivered by only a few people around the world and it is described as a unique opportunity to experience the calming, yet powerful expression of Yoga. The event will begin at 10.30am with a conscious sharing circle and then move into the yoga flow, best suited for those who already practice yoga.
Sacred Rapéh ceremony
Guided by Chigrina Maria. February 5. MedOrganic MindSpa, Larnaca. 3pm. €50. Tel: 96-658911. www.chigrina.com/rapeh_larnaca
Traditional Tantra Yoga
Facilitated by Coco Regina. February 6. Limassol. 10.30am-1pm. €25 but flexible. Facebook event: Traditional Tantra Yoga. Tel: 96-760800