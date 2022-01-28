January 28, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Koushos appointed undersecretary to the president

By Gina Agapiou00
Kyriacos Koushos

President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday appointed former government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos as his undersecretary, following the resignation of Vasilis Palmas the previous day.

In a written statement announcing the decision made by the presidency, Anastastiades reiterated his thanks to the outgoing undersecretary for the “excellent cooperation and flawless performance of his duties throughout his term”.

Palmas announced his resignation Thursday, citing personal reasons.

Thanking the president for their cooperation, he said he served “during a critical period for the country, when important decisions have been taken, regardless of political cost.” He had been appointed Undersecretary to the President in May 2017.

The official ceremony for the appointment of the new undersecretary to the president will take place at the presidential palace at 9.30am on February 2, the day Palmas’ resignation will take effect.

Koushos had served as government spokesman from December 2019 to July 2021.

Related Posts

Coronavirus: Pfizer’s anti-Covid pill available next month

Anna Savva

Police probe online fraud complaint

Jonathan Shkurko

Dali residents protest asphalt plants as president chairs meeting

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Parents jabbed to accompany child for surgery abroad

Gina Agapiou

80 Border Xpress Kiosks at Larnaca and Paphos airports

Anna Savva

Two arrested for Paphos burglary

Anna Savva
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign